Man killed, another injured in shooting at Maryland house party, described as "chaotic scene"

A man died, and another was seriously injured, after a shooting at a Maryland house party attended by about 100 people, shortly after midnight on Sunday, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to what they called "a chaotic scene" in the 2300 block of Willow Vale Drive in Fallston, in Harford County.

A 34-year-old man, found with multiple gunshot wounds, was taken by air to a trauma center in critical condition. A 23-year-old man died after he was taken to the hospital by others who attended the party.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is seeking witnesses who can provide information about the shooting.

Deputies said the shooting appears to be isolated to people who were attending the party.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thumma at 443-567-7201.