Armed robbery turns into barricade situation in Dundalk, Baltimore County police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are responding to a barricade situation in Dundalk, Maryland, according to authorities.

The barricade situation stems from an armed robbery that happened around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

That's when officers learned that someone had been robbed in the 1500 block of Merritt Boulevard, according to authorities. 

During the course of their investigation, officers were able to identify a suspect who lives in the 2800 block of Plainfield Road, police said.

They went to that location in search of the suspect and that's when the barricade situation began, according to authorities.

The barricade is still in progress as of 9:20 p.m., police said.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 9:26 PM

