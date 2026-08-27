Ex-roommate wanted in Maryland woman's murder taken into custody after fleeing to India, police say

A man wanted in connection with a deadly New Year's Eve stabbing of his ex-roommate in Howard County, Maryland, has been taken into custody after fleeing to India, police confirmed Thursday.

The Howard County Police Department announced Thursday it has been notified by international authorities that Arjun Sharma is now in custody in India. He is expected to be extradited to the U.S., but police did not have a timeline for his return.

Sharma is suspected in the deadly stabbing of 27-year-old Nikitha Godishala, of Ellicott City, on Dec. 31, 2025, in Columbia.

Police described Sharma as Godishala's ex-boyfriend, but her father later told CBS News Baltimore the two were roommates and that he believed her killing was financially motivated.

The news of Sharma's capture follows conflicting reports that claimed he was taken into custody back in January.

Howard County Police said at the time they could not confirm an arrest in the case.

Details of deadly stabbing investigation

Nikitha Godishala, 27, of Ellicott City, Maryland Facebook

Sharma reported Godishala missing on Jan. 2, telling police he last saw her at his apartment on New Year's Eve.

Later that day, police found out Sharma had fled the country on a flight to India. Police then executed a search warrant at his apartment on Twin Rivers Road, where they discovered Godishala's body with multiple stab wounds.

Detectives believe she was killed shortly after 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2025.

An international manhunt began for Sharma, and police said he would be charged with first- and second-degree murder once extradited.

Victim's father suspects financial dispute

Godishala's friends became increasingly concerned after they stopped hearing from her on New Year's Eve.

"We received information from friends and family that really raised some red flags. It really propelled the investigation towards the instance of foul play being involved," a Howard County Police spokesperson told CBS News Baltimore in January.

Godishala's father denied reports that Sharma was her boyfriend, but said the two lived together.

"My daughter went to Columbia four years ago. She was working there. He was her ex-roommate. It is not right that he was her ex-boyfriend," Anand Godishala said in a translated statement.

He also claimed the motive for her killing was financial in nature.

"Four people used to stay in an apartment. Her ex-roommate used to take a lot of money from my daughter," her father said in a January interview. "When she asked him to return the money before he flew to India, he killed her and ran away."

CBS News Baltimore learned Godishala had posted on social media last August, looking for someone to take over her room in the apartment. In the post, she described her ex as "respectful."