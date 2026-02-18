Baltimore's Arena Players theatre to undergo multimillion-dollar renovation

Arena Players in Baltimore, the nation's oldest continuously operating African American community theatre, is in its 72nd season and is eyeing a $7.5 million renovation.

Located at 801 McCulloh Street, just off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Arena Players hasn't undergone a major renovation since the 1970s. During that renovation, dubbed "the Possible Dream," the theatre acquired seats from the since-demolished Morris A. Mechanic Theatre.

There have been small projects since "The Possible Dream," but nothing like the renovation project that is set to begin later this summer.

Catherine Orange has been a part of Arena Players since 1972. She runs the front office and oversees Youtheatre, a program for kids and teens that is now nearly 50 years old.

"We had a small renovation project under my son, Rodney Orange, in the 80s, and we had the seats refurbished, and they became purple," Orange said. "But now they can't become any other color. They've got to go."

The wear and tear over the years is not only visible, but even some of the springs can be felt.

Along with new seats, the renovation will include a new stage, new lights, a new sound system, a redesign of the lobby and an effort to make the space ADA accessible. It's all part of the renovation, which focuses on the building's first floor.

Work is expected to begin in late July or early August.

Artistic Director Donald Owens has been a part of Arena Players since he started acting there in the early 1970s. He said going to the theatre is a luxury and "it should be luxurious."

"It's a renovation that will make it so much better for us to give the audience what they deserve, and it's also a renovation that allows us to keep creating, and to me that's important," Owens said.

Another big component of phase one of the project is something that the audience will never see, but it will save the theatre a lot of money.

Behind the curtain on the stage, you can look all the way up to the third floor. That will soon change, as the second and third floors will be extended to cover the open space.

"It will be more conducive for energy, because now all the heat goes up in that big space," Orange said.

Costs of remodeling

The renovation process for Arena Players began about five years ago, and the total cost was about $5 million. Now that amount is closer to $7.5 million.

Arena Players secured $5 million through state and federal funding and is now working to secure the rest.

Construction is also planned for the second and third floors, where classrooms, the dance room, art room, bathrooms and dressing rooms all need work.

"The third floor is a big open space that we are hoping to be able to convert to another performance area when we get to that phase," said Orange. "We can't get it all done now."

Arena Players is accepting donations for capital and program funds.

Black history production

One of the last performances in the theater ahead of the remodel is the "Say it Loud" Youtheatre Black History Production.

It features monologues, dance and music from different periods of the Black experience.

"Black history is very important, and so we tried to make sure that we get some of that information out, because a lot of kids now are not getting it in school," said Orange.

She grew up when schools were segregated and said Black history facts "were drilled in our heads, but it doesn't happen as much now."

Orange explained why the production is called "Say it Loud."

"Talk about your black heritage, talk about who you are, talk about the people who helped you to get where you are today," said Orange. "We're standing on the shoulders of a lot of people that helped us to get where we are today as Black people."

"Say it Loud" debuts on Friday, Feb. 20, with two more shows on Saturday, Feb. 21. For tickets, you can call (410) 728-6500 or visit the Arena Players website.

Part of history

Arena Players, formed in 1953, is a part of history. It was founded by Sam Wilson and six others to provide opportunities for Black performers in segregated Baltimore.

"Black people who wanted to perform didn't have any place to perform," said Orange. "In the theaters, they could get a role, but they were butlers, you know, maids, that kind of thing. And of course, Black people wanted to be able to do more."

Arena Players created a space where they could do more, and in the late 1960s, the group acquired its current building.

All these years later, the theater continues to be run mainly by volunteers.

"There have been times when we thought, or I thought, oh boy, we're not going to be able to do this," said Orange. "And somehow it always works."

The theater has seen notable alumni like Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor Andre De Shields, actor Jonathan Burke and actress Kimberly Exum.

Tenacity and the love of theater are what Orange attributes to keeping the show going for 72 seasons.

"I would want the people to understand that there's a legacy here, that we've been here all this time, and that we're still here, and we don't plan to go anywhere," she said. "So come see a show, put your child in the youth program, come see what we do."