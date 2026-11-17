On August, 2015 Archer Senft, a junior at Baltimore's McDonogh School, was on vacation with his family in Cape May, New Jersey, when he decided to go swimming.

He dove into the ocean as he had hundreds of times before. This time, however, his head hit a hidden sand bar. His C4 vertebrae was fractured. Archer was paralyzed from the neck down.

He spent 7 months in the hospital, where he gained some movement in his arms. He then spent years doing rehabilitation exercises to develop some core and shoulder movement.

While recovering in the hospital, his biceps allowed him to lift his hands. This enabled him to return to one of his passions: art. He began using a stylus to express his creative inner life.

Archer graduated from McDonogh and attended UPenn in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He studied computer science.

"When one door closes, another one opens"

But during the pandemic, he was back home and returned to his art. Archer says, "It's a cliche, but when one door closes another one opens and without my injury it's possible I never would've embraced art in the way that I have." Archer's embrace of art included four years at the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA), where he graduated this past spring.

Now, Archer has taken his passion and made a bold move into the Baltimore art scene. He's opened his own gallery, "Archer Hawkins Gallery" on Falls Road near Mount Washington.

Upstairs is a shop featuring eclectic books and objects and Archer's work. He creates large, bold, colorful posters and images. In the gallery, he'll have a revolving series of shows, all featuring local artists. "What I was looking for was just to create a living space and studio for myself. It just kind of kept evolving and it was like, well maybe we could have a gallery space too and maybe we could showcase other artists work."

In his downstairs studio, Archer sits in his wheelchair in front of a large computer screen and uses images from his life and experience as inspiration for his drawings. "I use this little stylus here and as long as it's on a computer, I can still create my own work."

Archer says practicing gratitude gives him strength

The memory of the afternoon that changed everything 11 years ago will never leave him, but "it's not something I really think about much these days," he said. "Obviously there are things that remind me of it. I mean, every day I wake up and I'm in a wheelchair, so it's pretty hard to forget that it happened. I can't bathe myself or get myself dressed or up and out of bed or feed myself. That's something I've had to learn...how to ask for help and know that I need it and nobody thinks less of me for it."

This new, exciting venture keeps Archer very busy. But, during those moments when things may feel a bit dark, he says he practices gratitude, "I just try to still be grateful that I'm still here because I definitely could have lost my life and I overcame all that and I'm really proud of how far I've come and there's still so much that I want to experience."

A new show opened at the Archer Hawkins Gallery this month. It's titled "As the Crow Flies" and it features the work of artist Taylor Roo. Archer is hoping for many visitors. And, who knows, perhaps even a sale or two.