The clock is ticking for the Archdiocese of Baltimore and related entities of the church to settle abuse claims.

This week, bankruptcy judge Michelle Harner set a deadline for all sides to come up with a formal agreement by the end of January to compensate the more than 900 survivors of abuse.

If there is no deal, seven individual lawsuits can proceed against the church, which could open the door to massive judgments.

CBS News Baltimore

Jonathan Schochor represents several abuse survivors and spoke to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren about the case.

"Six months ago when we tallied this, 15 of our survivors had died waiting. It's time for the archdiocese and its parishes to take responsibility in time to resolve this, and I will tell you—in my opinion—come January 31st, if we don't have a plan, all bets are off," Schochor said.

He said the settlement talks are complex and involve many moving parts.

"We have a tentative resolution with the archdiocese itself, but the archdiocese is the hub of the wheel. We have all these satellites—more than 100 parishes with all kinds of assets—money, schools, property, parking lots, and undeveloped land. If they take responsibility now, we can get this done," the attorney told WJZ.

Attorney Jonathan Schochor represents several Archdiocese of Baltimore abuse survivors CBS News Baltimore

He said the survivors have waited too long for the case to be settled, including more than three years since the church's bankruptcy filing.

Several of those survivors spoke to Hellgren during a hearing in federal court last week.

"It absolutely must happen that the church stands behind its parishioners. Every child who was molested is a Marylander and a member of the flock," Schochor said.

The archdiocese said it recognizes the process is difficult for survivors, and it is working toward a resolution.

Archbishop William Lori told WJZ Investigates last year, "From the very beginning, we said we would put the resources of the church into a settlement."

"The parishes, at this point, need to come to the table in good faith. They have not taken responsibility," Schochor said. "In my opinion, they are flirting with disaster."