A federal bankruptcy judge is pressing attorneys to move quickly toward a settlement in the Archdiocese of Baltimore's bankruptcy case, which has left abuse survivors waiting for more than three years.

"Whatever it takes to get it done, we will do," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michelle Harner said Thursday.

The case involves dozens of attorneys and complex negotiations over compensation for survivors of clergy sexual abuse. Several attorneys told the court they are "close" to reaching a settlement, while a retired federal bankruptcy judge mediating the talks expressed optimism about a tentative agreement between the parties.

Still, attorneys said it would likely take until at least the end of January 2027 to reach a final agreement.

A federal bankruptcy judge is pressing attorneys to move quickly toward a settlement in the Archdiocese of Baltimore's bankruptcy case, which has left abuse survivors waiting for more than three years. CBS News Baltimore

"I don't give up"

Teresa Lancaster endured years of sexual abuse by Catholic priest Joseph Maskell and was featured in the Netflix documentary "The Keepers."

Teresa Lancaster endured years of sexual abuse by Catholic priest Joseph Maskell and was featured in the Netflix documentary "The Keepers."

She has become a longtime advocate for survivors and, as an attorney, has represented several others involved in the case.

"We're at a standstill, quite frankly. The mediation continues, and they say they're getting close, but the numbers don't match up," Lancaster told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren outside federal court Thursday. "I haven't really seen a plan from the archdiocese about how they're going to prevent this from happening to future children."

Teresa Lancaster endured years of sexual abuse by Catholic priest Joseph Maskell and was featured in the Netflix documentary "The Keepers." CBS News Baltimore

Lancaster called the delays "very frustrating," but said she remains committed to fighting for survivors.

"But I don't give up," she said. "I just compartmentalize everything and figure we're going keep going forward. Something has got to give sooner or later, and we're not going to quit."

Judge Harner also expressed frustration with the lengthy process, reminding attorneys of the impact the delays are having on survivors.

Teresa Lancaster endured years of sexual abuse by Catholic priest Joseph Maskell and was featured in the Netflix documentary "The Keepers." CBS News Baltimore

"The survivors have waited long enough. They should not have to endure endless legal disputes," Harner said.

She is pushing the parties to reach an agreement before further delays threaten the church's bankruptcy case.

Harner acknowledged the complexity of the negotiations but said the parties have already been given substantial time to reach a resolution.

"I appreciate the complexity of the deals that need to get done here," she said.

Thursday's hearing was delayed to allow several attorneys to meet in person, which some said was more productive in moving negotiations forward than previous virtual meetings.

For some of the roughly 1,000 survivors involved in the case, however, time is running out.

Erin Maze, another survivor, said more than 20 survivors have died since the bankruptcy process began.

"It is exhausting," Maze said of the continuing bankruptcy hearings. "We have lost more than 20 survivors who have passed away from the time this started, the bankruptcy process, until now. And a lot of them are getting older. I have some time to sit here and wait and go through this process, but not everybody does, and they are not going to get the closure that they so desperately want."

Erin Maze, another survivor, said more than 20 survivors have died since the bankruptcy process began. CBS News Baltimore

Church leaders in court

Several leaders within the Archdiocese of Baltimore attended Thursday's proceedings.

Archbishop William Lori was not among them, but he told WJZ Investigates outside the federal courthouse a year ago that the church was committed to reaching a settlement.

"From the very beginning, we said we would put the resources of the church into a settlement," Lori said.

Blake Roth, an attorney representing the archdiocese, told Harner the parties have made significant progress.

"We're much, much closer than we've ever been to a resolution in this case," Roth said.

He compared the negotiations to a stonecutter working away at a project for a long time before finally seeing the results.

"It seems like not a lot is happening, and then all of a sudden it does," Roth told the judge.

Several leaders within the Archdiocese of Baltimore attended Thursday's proceedings. CBS News Baltimore

More insurance settlements

Attorneys told the court a settlement was reached with another insurance company this week, while two additional insurers are close to reaching agreements.

For Lancaster, no amount of money can make up for the abuse she endured. Still, she remains hopeful that survivors can reach a fair settlement.

"I've been let down so many times for so many years. I'm cautious," she told Hellgren.

She said the community of survivors continues to give her strength as they navigate the lengthy legal process together.

"We know what it's like to be in a room with a perverted priest. We know how it feels to be abused. This is a community, and we support each other to get through this," Lancaster said.