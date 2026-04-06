Baltimore Archdiocese urged by sex abuse survivors to accept proposed reorganization plan, $100 million settlement

The Archdiocese of Baltimore is being urged by sex abuse survivors and their attorneys to accept a proposed reorganization plan that would allow for a $100 million settlement, attorneys said.

The settlement, proposed by Hartford Insurance, would only be provided once the archdiocese decides on a reorganization plan, according to the attorneys representing some survivors.

The offer comes nearly two and a half years after the archdiocese filed for bankruptcy, just before a number of sex abuse allegations were filed under Maryland's Child Victims Act.

WJZ has reached out to the Archdiocese of Baltimore for comment.

Sex abuse claims

In 2023, the Maryland Attorney General found that more than 600 children were abused under the church's supervision.

The victims filed a lawsuit once the Child Victims Act was signed into law, which eliminated the statute of limitations on sex abuse cases. The lawsuit claimed that the church was responsible for more than 1,000 sexual assault claims and said the institution had avoided compensating victims. The new law allowed for a flood of lawsuits, with more than 900 against the archdiocese.

The church initially attempted to use a charitable immunity clause, which would have protected the institution from having to pay survivors. However, in December 2025, they decided not to use the measure as they prepared for a possible trial.

Now, the case is reliant upon mediation, and survivors are seeking to get the bankruptcy case dismissed.

"By filing Chapter 11, the Archdiocese is seeking to provide the most orderly process in which victim survivors can be compensated, including from its insurance policies, while maintaining the mission and ministry of the church," the Archdiocese of Baltimore previously told WJZ.

Each survivor is seeking about $1 million.

According to court documents, the church has about $100 million in assets.

In October 2025, the archdiocese proposed a $33 million fund to compensate victims $33,000 each, along with insurance funding.

Survivors rejected the offer, calling it insulting.

Ongoing bankruptcy proceedings

According to attorneys for the survivors, the archdiocese's failure to propose a reorganization plan is keeping the bankruptcy case from moving forward.

"The diocese needs to accept this plan to move the proceedings along and provide much-needed relief to the survivors that have filed a claim," attorneys said in a statement.

They are also urging other insurance companies to follow Hartford Insurance in proposing settlement values.