Archdiocese of Baltimore bankruptcy: Judge halts lawsuits against parishes, schools, charities

BALTIMORE -- A federal judge has granted a request from the Archdiocese of Baltimore to temporarily stop all lawsuits against Catholic schools, charities and parishes on archdiocesan insurance plans.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michelle Harner ordered on Tuesday the stop to all state court cases that could bring judgments against the church insurance. The Archdiocese of Baltimore, the oldest Catholic diocese in the U.S., filed for bankruptcy Friday, two days before a new state law was expected to bring a flood of lawsuits against the church for clergy sex abuse.

