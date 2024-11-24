Baltimore parishioners recall memories as dozen churches hold final Mass before consolidations

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore parishioners say their soon-to-be consolidated church is filled with decades of family milestones and memories.

This weekend, a dozen parishes within the Archdiocese of Baltimore held its final Mass. Through the archdiocese's "Seek the City to Come" initiative, 61 parishes will consolidate into 30 worship sites.

Members of Our Lady of Pompei in Highlandtown, which will merge with Our Lady of Fatima, told WJZ they aren't just losing a church, but also a home.

"I got married here," a parishioner said. "My kids received all of their sacraments here as well, so for me, this is my home, it's not just a church. It's very, very sad."

The Archdiocese has insisted that scaling back parishes is not related to the church filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023 but instead is a way to adjust to declines in population and church attendance.

The archdiocese says all of the church buildings will continue to be available for certain sacraments, including weddings, baptisms and funerals.

According to the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Catholic churches in the city and surrounding suburbs were built to serve a growing population. In the 1950s, more than a dozen churches opened to accommodate a population boom that pushed the city to nearly 1 million residents.

Since then, Baltimore's population has shrunk to less than 570,000 people, prompting the downsizing initiative and eventually the announcement of a final plan in May 2024.

Baltimore Archbishop William Lori also attributed the decision to deteriorating buildings and the cost of maintaining aging churches.

"...this process was aimed at allowing our parishes to focus on mission and ministry, as opposed to leaking roofs, crumbling walls and failing electric and plumbing systems," Baltimore Archbishop Lori said in his announcement.

According to the Baltimore Banner, the following parishes held its final Mass this weekend:

Church of the Annunciation at 5212 McCormick Avenue, Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.

at 5212 McCormick Avenue, Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. St. Cecilia held a joint final Mass with Immaculate Conception at 3300 Clifton Avenue, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

held a joint final Mass with Immaculate Conception at 3300 Clifton Avenue, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m. St. Luke at 7517 North Point Road, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.

at 7517 North Point Road, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. Corpus Christi at 110 W. Lafayette Avenue, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

at 110 W. Lafayette Avenue, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m. Our Lady of Pompei at 3600 Claremont Street, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m.

at 3600 Claremont Street, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. St. Clare at 714 Myrth Avenue, in Spanish on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m., in English on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m.

at 714 Myrth Avenue, in Spanish on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m., in English on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. St. Mary, Star of the Sea at 1400 Riverside Avenue in Federal Hill, Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.

at 1400 Riverside Avenue in Federal Hill, Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. St. Pius V at St. Peter Claver at 1526 N. Fremont Avenue, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 9:30 a.m.

at St. Peter Claver at 1526 N. Fremont Avenue, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 9:30 a.m. St. Rose of Lima at 3803 4th Street, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m.

at 3803 4th Street, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. St. Thomas Aquinas at 1008 W. 37th Street, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.

at 1008 W. 37th Street, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. St. William of York at 600 Cooks Lane, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10:15 a.m.

at 600 Cooks Lane, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10:15 a.m. Transfiguration Catholic Community at 775 W. Hamburg Street, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.

The Baltimore Banner reported that the following churches will celebrate final Mass later:

St. Thomas More at 6806 McClean Boulevard will hold its final Mass on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

at 6806 McClean Boulevard will hold its final Mass on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Sacred Heart of Mary at 6736 Youngstown Avenue will hold its final Mass on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

at 6736 Youngstown Avenue will hold its final Mass on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. St. Mary of the Assumption at 5502 York Road will hold its final Mass on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m.

at 5502 York Road will hold its final Mass on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. St. Pius X at 6482 York Road will hold its final Mass on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m.

According to The Baltimore Banner, many of the combined sites will hold their first Mass on December 1, the first day of Advent.

Find more information about the Archdiocese of Baltimore's "Seek the City to Come" plan HERE.