Anti-violence group places banner in Baltimore community honoring 300+ murder victims from 2022

BALTIMORE - In 2022, more than 300 people were killed in Baltimore City.

It was the eighth-straight year murders surpassed 300.

On Sunday, a West Baltimore community honored those victims by displaying each of their names on a giant banner.

The banner was put together by the Guardian Angels, an anti-violence group who, every year, help people visually how many lives were lost.

The banner now hangs on the side of a building in West Baltimore, in a greenspace between the Easterwood and Sandtown-Winchester neighborhoods.

"When you see over 300 people on a wall, it's right in your face," said Angelo 'Taps' Dent, from Baltimore Guardian Angels.

The @Bmore_GAngels hung this banner today in the Easterwood/Sandtown neighborhood to give a visual representation of the 335 people killed in Baltimore in 2022 to its residents. (1/2) @WJZ pic.twitter.com/QCeu0AfV1E — 𝙲.𝙹. 𝙰𝚕𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚘𝚗 (@CJAldersonWJZ) March 5, 2023

The Guardian Angels, at the end of 2022, hung the banner near their headquarters in downtown Baltimore.

Now, they're bringing it to this West Baltimore community in an attempt to prevent more murders.

Dr. Marvin "Doc" Cheatham, President of the Matthew Henson Neighborhood, said crime is actually down in the area.

"The western district has averaged 50 homicides a year," he said. "This past year, we only had 33."

Community leaders want to keep the murder rate down in one of the most crime-ridden parts of the city.

They hope the banner will serve as a reminder to all those victims lost last year.

"We're hoping more people in the community start to come see this and they're going to decide to do something more and different to decrease the crime that is in Baltimore City," Cheatham said.

The banner will in West Baltimore for about a month.

The Guardian Angels say they hope to hang it up in another community after that.