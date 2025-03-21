Investigation into DEI programs at Towson threatens minority students

45 universities including Towson University, are being investigated for alleged racial discrimination as part of the Trump administration's push to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs that officials say exclude White and Asian American students.

"Towson is the only university in Maryland that's part of this group of 45 that's being investigated now by the federal government and that's a very high stakes issue," Ginsburg, President of Towson University, said.

A week after the Trump administration launched the anti-D.E.I. investigation into Towson University, it's president, Dr. Mark Ginsburg, joined Senator Chris Van Hollen to speak to the Maryland General Assembly.

"We have 20,000 students and about 60% of those students identify themselves as being from a racial or ethnic minority group. 20% of our students are first generation, first in their family to attend college," Ginsburg touted.

More than 45 universities, including Towson, are facing pressure from the Trump administration over their ties to The PhD Project, a non-profit that helps almost 300 minority students get degrees in doctoral programs.

The anti-DEI investigation challenges the funds to keep providing this opportunity.

"What's really at risk is the opportunity for students who wouldn't otherwise afford a college education to come to a high-quality university like Towson," Ginsburg explained.

President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to dismantle the Department of Education, expanding the fight on several fronts.

However, Senator Chris Van Hollen contends that the courts are showing the administration is breaking the law.

"Just yesterday, a federal court judge in Boston ordered the Trump administration to pay $5 million in a federal grant for teacher training at Towson University because it was illegally withheld," Hollen said.

"One has to step back and wonder what the real agenda is and where it's going," Ginsburg added. "I think the impact is almost incalculable and I think it's going to be a very turbulent time."