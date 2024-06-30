Anthony Hinton III, young football player killed in Glen Burnie crash, honored with community vigil

BALTIMORE -- A vigil was held on Saturday night to remember the life of Glen Burnie native Anthony Hinton III, a defensive lineman at Shenandoah University, who died in a crash.

Friends from as far as Pennsylvania traveled to Maryland Saturday night to honor the Glen Burnie High School alumnus.

"I met him when I was about 3 years old," said Braxton Clarke, Hinton's former teammate and friend.

Family members and friends gathered at the site of the crash Saturday night where Hinton died after crashing into a tree last Wednesday.

"My brother was a light...such a beautiful, beautiful light," said Lynaie Hinton, Hinton's sister.

Jayne Hinton said her son Anthony Hinton was the baby in the family.

Just after midnight Wednesday morning, Hinton was behind the wheel of an Infiniti, driving along Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park, when he lost control, crossed the raised center median and crashed off the road.

"I love you. Be safe and make good decisions. I always said that to him," Jayne Hinton said.

"He was a good kid," said Anthony Hinton Jr., Hinton's father. "Every parent wanted a kid like Anthony. That was my best friend and I'm going to miss him."

Hinton was affectionately known by his nickname "Manman."

"Manman was one of those people who really just left an impact on your heart," Clarke said.

Hinton's family says his legacy will continue.

"Everyone out here is going to keep his name alive no matter what," said Madyson Hinton, Anthony Hinton's sister.

Police have not released any additional details about the crash, but they said the traffic safety section is investigating this crash.