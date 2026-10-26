Another stunning week of fall weather coming to Maryland

Get ready for another awesome week of nice fall weather across the state of Maryland. The nice and dry weather should continue into Halloween on Saturday.

A pattern change that will bring us unsettled weather, including several chances for rain, will begin during the first full week of November.

Crisp and pleasant fall weather in Baltimore to start the workweek

The sunshine marathon we've enjoyed since last Sunday continues across Maryland.

Morning temperatures over the next few mornings will start in the 40s with a mainly clear sky. With plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday, we'll see a nice temperature rebound during the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday will start off with sunshine, but clouds will be increasing during the afternoon. Despite the switch to gray skies later Wednesday, the weather should remain dry.

Fall color continues to expand across Maryland. Current weather conditions are extremely supportive of the color change. Moderate fall color is being observed across most of central Maryland and the Baltimore metro. We should reach peak over the next week or two - close to the seasonal average. A new update should be released later today.

Late week sunshine and warmth across Maryland

More nice fall weather is coming later this week, but with a noticeable warm-up.

Thursday will be a stunning weather day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. Friday will be the warmest day of the workweek with highs climbing into the middle to upper 70s.

A weak cold front will cross the area without any rainfall Friday into Saturday. This will cool our temperatures down a bit for Halloween weekend.

Halloween weather looks dry and comfortable in Baltimore

Anticipate increasing cloudcover Saturday, which is Halloween, but the clouds remain harmless as dry weather continues. Even with some cooler temperatures expected Saturday, they'll still be above the daily average highs. Expect high temperatures Saturday afternoon to reach near 70°.

Plan on temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s through trick-or-treating on Saturday. The forecast will also remain dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Wetter weather may return as November begins

The First Alert Forecast remains dry Sunday. Remember - we fall back by one hour Sunday at 2 a.m. as we switch back to eastern standard time. Your sunrise Sunday will be an hour earlier at 6:34 a.m., but the sunset will also be an hour earlier at 5:05 p.m. Sunday's weather looks mostly cloudy with just the slighest chance of a passing shower.

A larger scale pattern change will begin as we enter into the first full week of November. This will allow moisture and storm systems that have been to our south and west to advance in our direction. This will eventually bring higher rain chances to the area and help start to alleviate drought conditions, which are worsening again in our current dry pattern.