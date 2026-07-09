Another round to severe storms are possible today across most of Maryland

Strong thunderstorms with some embedded severe storms are likely this afternoon as Maryland faces another round of severe weather. The storms will likely begin to fire up as early as 1 to 2 pm this afternoon. There could be a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued later today as the storms approach the I-95 corridor. A Flood Watch is also in effect today beginning at 2pm through this evening as the storms could produce extremely heavy rainfall in a short period of time causing localized flooding chances. Temperatures should top out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

More storms are possible for Friday and Saturday

The First Alert Weather Team has indicated Friday as a First Alert Possible Day as additional storms could reach severe limits again during Friday afternoon. Temperatures on Friday are expected to reach into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Some models are forecasting storms to be widespread into Friday afternoon across our area. A few storms will be possible on Saturday before we see a break in the stormy weather as we head into the end of the weekend. More sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

Heating back up later next week

Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s through next Tuesday before warmer air moves back in by midweek. Highs by Wednesday and Thursday will reach the mid to upper 90s and heat indices could top out above 100 degrees. Next week's heat wave is expected to only last a few days before temperatures drop back down to more seasonable levels for this time of the year.