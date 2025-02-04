Anne Arundel County police shows off new state-of-the-art Real-time Information Center

BALTIMORE -- The Anne Arundel County Police Department introduced its new state-of-the-art Real-time Information Center (RTIC) aimed at enhancing public safety and revolutionizing crime prevention.

The public on Tuesday got to view the center and learn how it operates. RITC has been in a testing phase since last summer, and according to Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad, it has already proven helpful in at least 200 incidents.

"Providing officers with critical information prior to their arrival on scene, following up on intelligence to interrupt a threat or providing key evidence to solve an investigation," Awad said.

How the RTIC works

Anne Arundel County's new Real-time Information Center is a hub of advanced technology, including real-time situational awareness platforms, CCTV and license plate readers, and data analytics to monitor critical incidents in real-time.

The RTIC team provides officers with instant, actionable intelligence so they can proactively address crime, mitigate public safety threats and improve emergency response times.

RTIC already has access to more than 1,300 public camera feeds, and through a new program called Community Connect, neighbors can volunteer access to their own security cameras.

RITC commander Lt. Brian Carney demonstrated how RTIC helped officers quickly apprehend carjacking suspects in Glen Burnie in August 2024.

"RTIC team continued to monitor CCTV footage following the suspects until they moved out of camera range," Carney said. "While this is going on, the RTIC is coordinating with MTA to hold this lite rail train. In addition, real-time information was relayed to officers on the ground, helping with the investigation."

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman says the $1.5 million center is an asset to the police department and its ability to protect residents.

"The Real-Time Information Center is looking on these screens and looking at cameras that are in businesses, and in real-time, advising these officers," Pittman said.

Right now, RTIC is staffed during peak hours and days with plans to expand in the future. You can learn more about RTIC here.

"This definitely helps tremendously with the officers' safety and security and also with the community," added Faith Woodard, RTIC Data Analyst.