Anne Arundel County families consider legal action over adopted school redistricting plan

Some Anne Arundel County parents are considering legal action against the Board of Education after it approved a controversial Phase 2 redistricting plan that will split a portion of Nantucket Elementary School students from the Crofton cluster.

The redistricting plan creates a split articulation at Nantucket Elementary, sending a small section of students to Arundel Middle School and Arundel High School instead of keeping them in the Crofton cluster with their classmates.

Some Anne Arundel County parents are considering legal action against the Board of Education after it approved a controversial Phase 2 redistricting plan that will split a portion of Nantucket Elementary School students from the Crofton cluster. CBS News Baltimore

Group retained legal counsel

Nearly 500 parents signed a letter to Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell and Board President Robert Silkworth outlining objections to the decision.

The group has formed a new organization called "One Crofton" and has retained the Maryland law firm Silverman Thompson to pursue an appeal.

Attorney Patrick Seidel, who represents the group, called the split articulation "an incredibly unusual scenario."

"I can't for the life of me understand what they are doing," Seidel said.

Parents have 30 days from the date of the board's vote to file an appeal.

"Assuming we can identify a factual dispute, we would then pursue the litigation, and hopefully it would be an opportunity to overturn this decision," Seidel said.

The appeal would ultimately go before the Maryland State Board of Education and, if necessary, could advance to Anne Arundel County Circuit Court.

A spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Public Schools said the district does not comment on matters of litigation.

"It was heartbreaking"

The redistricting would mean that Brett Sterenson's daughter, Molly, will be one of a handful of fifth graders crossing Route 3 to go to Arundel Middle next year instead of Crofton Middle.

"When the final vote came down, it was heartbreaking," Sterenson said.

"I just started crying," Molly added.

Angela Tipperman said her daughter is doing very well at Crofton Middle but will have to switch to Arundel Middle when she starts seventh grade in the fall.

"There have been sleepless nights, lots of tears," Tipperman said. "It's been very upsetting for our entire family."

Parents also argue they repeatedly questioned the district's capacity projections — the stated purpose of Phase 2 redistricting — but felt their concerns were dismissed.

"Oftentimes the data we presented was ignored," Sterenson said.