Anne Arundel County school board to vote on proposed revised redistricting plan

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education is set to vote on Wednesday on a Phase 2 redistricting plan that some families say is upending their lives.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools staff say the revised proposal, known as Board Recommendation 3 (BR-3), would affect fewer than 1% of students included in Phase 2 of the redistricting process.

Parents argue that for the small group of families facing changes, the impact is huge.

"What seems small in data terms is significant for the kids whose community is being reshaped," said Michelle Reed, a Davidsonville Elementary parent.

You can see the entire redistricting plan here.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools staff say the revised proposal, known as Board Recommendation 3 (BR-3), would affect fewer than 1% of students included in Phase 2 of the redistricting process. Anne Arundel County Board of Education

Anne Arundel County Public Schools staff say the revised proposal, known as Board Recommendation 3 (BR-3), would affect fewer than 1% of students included in Phase 2 of the redistricting process. Anne Arundel County Board of Education

Impact on Davidsonville Elementary

Under the revised BR-3, some children in the Davidsonville Elementary School zone, particularly children who live in Riva, would be reassigned to Central Elementary School in Edgewater starting in the 2026–27 school year.

"Even though we are not close to Central Elementary, we are not connected in any way," said Lane, a Davidsonville Elementary father, told the board during public comment.

Nantucket Elementary split would remain

The revised plan also keeps the split feeder pattern at Nantucket Elementary School, meaning a portion of students who currently feed into Crofton Middle and Crofton High School would instead move to Arundel Middle and Arundel High.

Students told the board the change would break apart peer groups and disrupt their sense of community.

"We spend our whole lives growing up together in the Crofton schools building friendships, community, and a sense of belonging…and now we're supposed to throw that away because of some numbers on a spreadsheet," said Kelly, a Crofton Middle School student.

"When children lose the friends who make them feel seen and supported, it changes more than their school; it changes their world," added Crofton High School student Matt Walsh.

Several proposed moves removed from BR-3

Wednesday's vote comes after the board removed several previously proposed rezoning changes, including moves affecting Gingerville, Poplar Point, and Wilelenor. Those communities would remain at their current schools under the revised plan.

But families in the neighborhoods still slated for reassignment say the district hasn't justified the changes — and that the process is moving too quickly.

"These kids don't have to move — there is room for them — and I think it's the right thing to take the extra time that it takes to get it right," Lane said.

If approved, the new boundaries would take effect in August 2026. Only students entering 12th grade that year would be eligible to stay at their current high schools.