Anne Arundel public schools announce redistricting briefing, public hearings

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education has announced a public briefing and two public hearings as part of Phase 2 of the school district's comprehensive redistricting process.

The goal of Phase 2 of the redistricting process is to ease overcrowding for schools in the Annapolis, Arundel, Broadneck, Crofton, Severna Park, South River, and Southern clusters.

Six plans are under consideration, four introduced at the board's Sept. 17 meeting and two added Oct. 15.

Details on each plan are available on the AACPS website.

In March, some parents told WJZ they worried that redistricting would be harmful if the plan causes students to move to different school communities far away from where they live.

Public briefing set for Thursday, Oct. 23

District staff will present details of the two most recent proposals, Superintendent's Recommendation 3 (SR-3) and Board Recommendation 3 (BR-3) at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23, in the Board Room of the Parham Building. No public testimony or comment will be taken.

BR-3 builds on SR-3 and adds the same seven amendments the board included in its earlier proposals, Board Recommendations 1 and 2. Those amendments keep certain neighborhoods at their current schools and allow high school juniors and seniors to remain in place. BR-3 would affect the fewest students of all six proposals, shifting about 700 students.

First hearing scheduled for Monday, Oct. 27

The Board will hold its first public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27, in the Parham Building.

Registration to speak or submit written comments opens at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, on the AACPS Board Meeting webpage, and closes at noon Saturday, Oct. 25.

Those wishing to testify may do so in person or virtually and must indicate their choice when registering.

Speakers are limited to two minutes and must address one or more of the six plans. Testimony on unrelated topics will not be accepted.

Second hearing set for Monday, Nov. 3

A second public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, in the same location. Registration opens at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29, and closes at noon Saturday, Nov. 1.

The same testimony procedures and time limits apply.

Speakers may not register on behalf of others and may testify at only one of the two hearings, the county said.