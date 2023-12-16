Anne Arundel Police investigate barricade prompted by shooting in Severn
BALTIMORE- Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a barricade situation prompted by a shooting Saturday morning in Severn, Maryland.
Police said the shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Blue Jay Court.
At this time police believe two people are inside the residence and a female is injured with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The status of the other person has not been released at this time.
This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for more updates.
