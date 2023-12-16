Watch CBS News
Anne Arundel Police investigate barricade prompted by shooting in Severn

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE- Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a barricade situation prompted by a shooting Saturday morning in Severn, Maryland.

Police said the shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Blue Jay Court. 

At this time police believe two people are inside the residence and a female is injured with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

The status of the other person has not been released at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for more updates.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 16, 2023 / 12:58 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

