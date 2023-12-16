Anne Arundel Police investigate barricade prompted by shooting in Severn

BALTIMORE- Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a barricade situation prompted by a shooting Saturday morning in Severn, Maryland.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is on scene investigating a contact shooting in the 1800 block of Blue Jay Court in Severn. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Vd1KmxTuI0 — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) December 16, 2023

Police said the shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Blue Jay Court.

At this time police believe two people are inside the residence and a female is injured with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The status of the other person has not been released at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for more updates.