Anne Arundel firefighters union hopes new county executive will address staffing shortages

After spending the past year pushing for more firefighters and better staffing, Anne Arundel County's professional firefighters union is hopeful change is on the way under newly elected County Executive Allison Pickard.

The Anne Arundel County Professional Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 1563, congratulated Pickard on her election victory Wednesday, saying members look forward to working with her administration to address staffing shortages that have put a strain on firefighters.

Casey Cameron, president of the union representing more than 900 county firefighters and paramedics, said Pickard's commitment to improving staffing was a major reason she earned their support.

"She was confident with a plan, and a commitment that she's willing to listen and willing to put the work in so that our members can get this burden taken off them and we can actually increase staffing and get the personnel we need in the department," Cameron said.

Staffing shortages strain firefighters

An independent study found Anne Arundel County is short about 350 positions compared to national safe staffing standards.

Cameron said 27 fire stations are operating with three firefighters on apparatus instead of four, forcing crews to do the work of a four-person team with one fewer firefighter.

He said the shortage has contributed to increased fatigue and burnout, with firefighter injuries reaching an all-time high.

The county recently took a step toward addressing the problem by adding 26 firefighter positions through a federal SAFER grant. Cameron said that's more positions than the county has added in the past five years combined, but there's still a long way to go.

Cameron wants to see at least 150 to 200 more firefighters hired over the next four years, along with additional emergency response units and four firefighters on every apparatus.

He said finding qualified applicants isn't the problem. More than 2,000 people recently applied to become firefighters, but the county is only hiring 60.

Pickard has pledged to improve public safety staffing

On her campaign website, Pickard lists public safety staffing as one of her priorities. Her plans include addressing shortages in the county's police, fire and corrections departments through recruitment, retention and workforce support.

She has also pledged to work toward meeting national fire protection standards and improving emergency response.

WJZ reached out to Pickard's campaign Wednesday for more details about her plans but did not receive a response before publication.

For Cameron, the hope is that those campaign promises turn into action.

"If we don't increase our staffing, if we don't hire more firefighters and paramedics, if we don't put additional apparatus in service, burnout is going to continue, fatigue is going to continue, injuries are going to continue and it's going to become unbearable for our members which ultimately will have a bad impact on the community," Cameron said.

The union says it's ready to work with Pickard and the new County Council to ensure firefighters have the staffing and resources they need to safely respond to emergencies.