Anne Arundel County students to undergo mandatory vision and hearing screenings

BALTIMORE -- The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is sending vision and hearing technicians along with school nurses to conduct mandatory vision and hearing screenings at the county's public schools.

The vision screening is a short examination that helps experts determine if the child has a vision problem. The hearing screening ahelps experts identify any hearing difficulties that a student may have.

The yearly screenings are for children enrolled in preschool, kindergarten, first grade and eighth grade, according to the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.

Additionally, students new to Anne Arundel County schools and special education students receiving speech therapy may be recommended for a vision and hearing screening, according to Anne Arundel County officials.

Also, the vision and hearing technicians will provide vision and hearing screenings to MSDE-approved private schools and special education programs to ensure appropriate children are screened, Anne Arundel County officials said.

Children who wear glasses should bring their glasses to school on the day of the screening, according to Anne Arundel County officials.

Below is the schedule for when technicians will be visiting the county's schools.

Friday, September 1, 2023 St. Paul's Lutheran School Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Corkran Middle Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Beaver Creek Kindergarten Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Indian Creek School Thursday, September 7, 2023 Mills-Parole Elementary Friday, September 8, 2023 Annapolis Area Christian School (Lower) Friday, September 8, 2023 Annapolis Area Christian School (Upper) Monday, September 11, 2023 Tyler Heights Elementary Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Southgate Elementary Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Northeast Middle Thursday, September 14, 2023 Belle Grove Elementary Thursday, September 14, 2023 Eastport Elementary Friday, September 15, 2023 The Harbour School at Annapolis Friday, September 15, 2023 High Road School of Anne Arundel County Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Lloyd Keaser Head Start Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Lothian Elementary Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Brooklyn Park Elementary Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Freetown Head Start Thursday, September 21, 2023 Old Mill North Middle Friday, September 22, 2023 Divine Mercy Academy Friday, September 22, 2023 Primrose School of Gambrills Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Annapolis Gardens Head Start Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Meade Village Head Start Thursday, September 28, 2023 Marley Elementary Friday, September 29, 2023 South County Pre-Kindergarten Co-op Monday, October 2, 2023 Van Bokkelen Elementary Tuesday, October 3, 2023 North Glen Elementary Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Overlook Elementary Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Glendale Elementary Thursday, October 5, 2023 Georgetown East Elementary Friday, October 6, 2023 Weems Creek Nursery School Monday, October 9, 2023 Hebron-Harman Elementary Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Hebron-Harman Elementary Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Richard Henry Lee Elementary Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Lake Shore Elementary Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Woodside Elementary Thursday, October 12, 2023 Annapolis Middle Friday, October 13, 2023 Chesapeake Science Point Elementary Friday, October 13, 2023 Edinboro Early School Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Jones Elementary Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Meade Heights Elementary Thursday, October 19, 2023 Brock Bridge Elementary Thursday, October 19, 2023 Phoenix Academy Friday, October 20, 2023 Severn School (Teel Campus) Friday, October 20, 2023 The Summit School Monday, October 23, 2023 Meade Middle Tuesday, October 24, 2023 Maryland City Elementary Tuesday, October 24, 2023 North County High Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Germantown Elementary Friday, October 27, 2023 St. Andrew's United Methodist Day School Friday, October 27, 2023 St. Anne's Day School