Anne Arundel County students to undergo mandatory vision and hearing screenings

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is sending vision and hearing technicians along with school nurses to conduct mandatory vision and hearing screenings at the county's public schools.

The vision screening is a short examination that helps experts determine if the child has a vision problem. The hearing screening ahelps experts identify any hearing difficulties that a student may have.

The yearly screenings are for children enrolled in preschool, kindergarten, first grade and eighth grade, according to the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.

Additionally, students new to Anne Arundel County schools and special education students receiving speech therapy may be recommended for a vision and hearing screening, according to Anne Arundel County officials.

Also, the vision and hearing technicians will provide vision and hearing screenings to MSDE-approved private schools and special education programs to ensure appropriate children are screened, Anne Arundel County officials said.

Children who wear glasses should bring their glasses to school on the day of the screening, according to Anne Arundel County officials.

Below is the schedule for when technicians will be visiting the county's schools.

Friday, September 1, 2023

St. Paul's Lutheran School

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Corkran Middle

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Beaver Creek Kindergarten

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Indian Creek School

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Mills-Parole Elementary

Friday, September 8, 2023

Annapolis Area Christian School (Lower)

Friday, September 8, 2023

Annapolis Area Christian School (Upper)

Monday, September 11, 2023

Tyler Heights Elementary

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Southgate Elementary

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Northeast Middle

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Belle Grove Elementary

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Eastport Elementary

Friday, September 15, 2023

The Harbour School at Annapolis

Friday, September 15, 2023

High Road School of Anne Arundel County

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Lloyd Keaser Head Start

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Lothian Elementary

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Brooklyn Park Elementary

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Freetown Head Start

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Old Mill North Middle

Friday, September 22, 2023

Divine Mercy Academy

Friday, September 22, 2023

Primrose School of Gambrills

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Annapolis Gardens Head Start

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Meade Village Head Start

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Marley Elementary

Friday, September 29, 2023

South County Pre-Kindergarten Co-op

Monday, October 2, 2023

Van Bokkelen Elementary

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

North Glen Elementary

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Overlook Elementary

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Glendale Elementary

Thursday, October 5, 2023

Georgetown East Elementary

Friday, October 6, 2023

Weems Creek Nursery School

Monday, October 9, 2023

Hebron-Harman Elementary

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Hebron-Harman Elementary

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Richard Henry Lee Elementary

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Lake Shore Elementary

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Woodside Elementary

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Annapolis Middle

Friday, October 13, 2023

Chesapeake Science Point Elementary

Friday, October 13, 2023

Edinboro Early School

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Jones Elementary

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Meade Heights Elementary

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Brock Bridge Elementary

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Phoenix Academy

Friday, October 20, 2023

Severn School (Teel Campus)

Friday, October 20, 2023

The Summit School

Monday, October 23, 2023

Meade Middle

Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Maryland City Elementary

Tuesday, October 24, 2023

North County High

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Germantown Elementary

Friday, October 27, 2023

St. Andrew's United Methodist Day School

Friday, October 27, 2023

St. Anne's Day School

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 5:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

