Anne Arundel County students to undergo mandatory vision and hearing screenings
BALTIMORE -- The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is sending vision and hearing technicians along with school nurses to conduct mandatory vision and hearing screenings at the county's public schools.
The vision screening is a short examination that helps experts determine if the child has a vision problem. The hearing screening ahelps experts identify any hearing difficulties that a student may have.
The yearly screenings are for children enrolled in preschool, kindergarten, first grade and eighth grade, according to the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.
Additionally, students new to Anne Arundel County schools and special education students receiving speech therapy may be recommended for a vision and hearing screening, according to Anne Arundel County officials.
Also, the vision and hearing technicians will provide vision and hearing screenings to MSDE-approved private schools and special education programs to ensure appropriate children are screened, Anne Arundel County officials said.
Children who wear glasses should bring their glasses to school on the day of the screening, according to Anne Arundel County officials.
Below is the schedule for when technicians will be visiting the county's schools.
Friday, September 1, 2023
St. Paul's Lutheran School
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Corkran Middle
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Beaver Creek Kindergarten
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Indian Creek School
Thursday, September 7, 2023
Mills-Parole Elementary
Friday, September 8, 2023
Annapolis Area Christian School (Lower)
Friday, September 8, 2023
Annapolis Area Christian School (Upper)
Monday, September 11, 2023
Tyler Heights Elementary
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Southgate Elementary
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Northeast Middle
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Belle Grove Elementary
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Eastport Elementary
Friday, September 15, 2023
The Harbour School at Annapolis
Friday, September 15, 2023
High Road School of Anne Arundel County
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Lloyd Keaser Head Start
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Lothian Elementary
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Brooklyn Park Elementary
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Freetown Head Start
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Old Mill North Middle
Friday, September 22, 2023
Divine Mercy Academy
Friday, September 22, 2023
Primrose School of Gambrills
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Annapolis Gardens Head Start
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Meade Village Head Start
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Marley Elementary
Friday, September 29, 2023
South County Pre-Kindergarten Co-op
Monday, October 2, 2023
Van Bokkelen Elementary
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
North Glen Elementary
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Overlook Elementary
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Glendale Elementary
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Georgetown East Elementary
Friday, October 6, 2023
Weems Creek Nursery School
Monday, October 9, 2023
Hebron-Harman Elementary
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Hebron-Harman Elementary
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Richard Henry Lee Elementary
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Lake Shore Elementary
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Woodside Elementary
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Annapolis Middle
Friday, October 13, 2023
Chesapeake Science Point Elementary
Friday, October 13, 2023
Edinboro Early School
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Jones Elementary
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Meade Heights Elementary
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Brock Bridge Elementary
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Phoenix Academy
Friday, October 20, 2023
Severn School (Teel Campus)
Friday, October 20, 2023
The Summit School
Monday, October 23, 2023
Meade Middle
Tuesday, October 24, 2023
Maryland City Elementary
Tuesday, October 24, 2023
North County High
Wednesday, October 25, 2023
Germantown Elementary
Friday, October 27, 2023
St. Andrew's United Methodist Day School
Friday, October 27, 2023
St. Anne's Day School
