Annapolis residents face cleanup, extended power outages following severe storm

Two families in Annapolis are displaced after trees fell onto homes following Friday's thunderstorm, according to city officials.

The Friday storm left thousands without power.

"About 23,000 to 24,000 power outages," said Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management Director Preeti Emrick. "At the height of 40 road closures."

On Saturday, crews assessed damage from the storm and cleared debris as BGE worked to restore power.

By 5 pm, Emrick said outages dropped to roughly 3,000, and road closures dropped to about 5.

"Our Department of Public Works, our Public Safety worked really hard overnight to clear a lot of the roads," Emrick said.

Emrick said multiple communities saw the worst of the storm

"The Annapolis area, Cape Saint Claire, the Broadneck region," she said. "It was a really big storm, and it hit quickly."

Annapolis Mayor Jared Littmann has been in touch with BGE governmental liaison officials and notes that some substations were damaged.

"We understand that full restoration may take some time and appreciate the coordination between BGE and the City to ensure Annapolis residents and businesses can return to normal as soon as possible," Littmann said.

Anne Arundel County respite center opened

Anne Arundel County even opened Magothy River Middle School as a temporary respite center for residents impacted by power outages and Saturday's high heat.

"Just a more open space that's nearby where the biggest impact was so that people can get some rest, cool off, charge their essentials," Emrick said.

Emrick adds that the county hopes all power is restored by the end of the day or as early as Sunday.

"I heard a bunch of trees go down"

Annapolis neighbors watched as Friday's storm rolled through.

"I thought that I could see clouds swirling in a way that I normally wouldn't see when I was watching a thunderstorm," one neighbor said.

Low-lying power lines could be seen on Severn Grove Rd in Annapolis.

Crownsville resident Nancy McCarra and her husband stopped by their son's house in Annapolis to check on the home while he's out of town.

"Road's open, still no power," she said.

McCarra said she couldn't believe all the damage in Annapolis. She said she didn't see any issues in Crownsville.

"Coming down General's Highway, it looked like a little mini tornado went through," she said.

Annapolis residential cleanup

City officials said when it's safe, residents may move downed branches to the roadway to be picked up by DPW crews who will be working in the affected neighborhoods throughout the week.

The City's yard waste/refuse vendor will remove branches and other yard waste on the regularly scheduled pickup day.