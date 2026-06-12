Severe thunderstorm knocks down trees, power lines in Annapolis

A single severe thunderstorm moved through central Anne Arundel County during the 8 o'clock hour Friday evening.

Winds were measured at greater than 60 MPH in and around Parole, into west Annapolis.

Trees and power lines were knocked down by severe straight-line winds.

Bud Zapata, Annapolis Fire Department Captain and Public Information Officer, said that a tree was blown onto a home in the 400 block of Halsey Road. No injuries were reported; however, occupants of the home were displaced, and the Office of Emergency Management is assisting.

Many trees and power lines were knocked down in and around Annapolis, which has caused active road closures.

If you have storm photos to safely share with WJZ, email them to pictures@wjz.com.

No other severe weather was reported in the WJZ viewing area.

Saturday's forecast is dry and mostly sunny. A risk of damaging storms returns on Sunday - our next First Alert Weather Day.