Anne Arundel County students will soon need fewer credits to graduate

Anne Arundel County Public School students will soon need fewer credits to graduate, following a unanimous vote by the Board of Education to reduce the requirement from 26 credits to 23.

The 7-0 vote, taken on Wednesday, also adds a new half-credit financial literacy course as a graduation requirement, beginning with students entering their freshman year in the 2026-27 school year.

The financial literacy course will cover topics such as budgeting, banking, credit cards, loans, and building credit.

"That is an absolute necessity, something we should have been doing a long time ago," said Board Member Robert Silkworth.

The Maryland State Department of Education requires students to earn 22 credits to graduate. Even with the change, Anne Arundel County will still exceed the state minimum.

The updated graduation requirements will apply to future graduating classes, with the financial literacy requirement beginning for freshmen entering high school in the 2026-27 school year.

Why lower the credit requirements?

District officials say lowering the credit requirement will allow students to better explore career and technical programs, internships, and electives aligned with their interests and future goals.

"We're excited for them to have that flexibility to then make choices that are right for them," said Michelle Batten, assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction, and assessments.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell said the change is not about lowering academic expectations, but about opening opportunities for students and preparing them for life after graduation.

Parents react to changes

However, some parents worry the changes could have unintended consequences.

Kristen Caminiti, an Anne Arundel County parent, said she believes the decision is being driven by a desire to increase graduation rates rather than improve student outcomes.

"I think they're looking at a very short-sighted goal of 'we have to increase our graduation rates,' and they're not actually looking at the long-term impacts it's going to have on our children and on our schools," Caminiti said.

Others say the change could help students who transfer from other districts or who have individualized education programs.

Alice Devilbiss said her son was on track to graduate while attending school in Baltimore County but fell behind on credits after moving to Anne Arundel County.

"I think it would be a good thing to lower it," Devilbiss said, adding that it could help level the playing field for students like her son.