Anne Arundel County Schools call on parents, volunteers to roam hallways to curb school violence

BALTIMORE - Anne Arundel County Schools are opening its doors to volunteers in an effort to address safety in the schools.

District officials say serious offenses, including fights, attacks and threats, are on pace to eclipse each of the last two years.

"We don't have to do this alone," Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell said. "School violence is real."

Dr. Bedell announced on Monday a new #BePresent Campaign.

The goal is to prevent tragedies and strengthen community ties.

The program is modeled, in part, on a "Dads on Duty" effort in Louisiana, featured last school year on CBS.

"What we're trying to create with this initiative is presence," Dr. Bedell said. "Presence changes everything."

Parents told WJZ that school violence is often on their minds, when instead, school should be a safe haven.

"I'm always worried about a gun maybe being in school with my child," parent Alexandra Matiella Novak said.

"My 4-year-old recently came home and told me about his first active shooter drill that he did in Pre-K and about how he had to hide from 'bad guys,'" added mother and teacher Jennifer Jerrell.

Dr. Bedell is putting out a call for help from community, in particularly from parents and volunteers.

"I don't want our school district to be the next one on national news," Dr. Bedell said.

Anne Arundel County School District said it has already recovered nearly as many weapons this year than all of last year.

Those weapons include knives and guns, replicas and real.

The district will pay for background checks and training.

"Knowing the community will literally be in the hallways of our schools, to me, is a no-brainer, a long time coming," Anne Arundel County Executive Stueart Pittman said.

Dr. Bedell said more community support will improve learning and a sense of safety.

"If a kid is coming to school and they're worried about safety, it will continue to be an impediment to them achieving their full academic potential," Dr. Bedell said.

Volunteers will not be involved in the classroom or with discipline.

Sign- ups will be sent to families and posted publicly in the near future.