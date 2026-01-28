Some Anne Arundel County neighborhoods still waiting for roads to be plowed

Some Anne Arundel County residential neighborhoods are still waiting for the first pass from a snowplow days after last weekend's winter storm.

Glen Burnie resident Sharon Feinstein said she has stuck at home since the snow started falling Sunday. She lives on a dead-end street that has not yet been plowed.

"It's a little frustrating, because I'm used to just going out," Feinstein said. "I'm stuck unless I can get someone to deliver something, but I don't know if they can get down the street."

Feinstein said she has contacted county officials, who told her they are working to get help to her area.

"They're supposed to get somebody from BWI, the people that plow for the aircraft, to come out, but it could be today or tomorrow. They're not sure," Feinstein said.

Main roads are the primary focus

Anne Arundel County is responsible for treating and plowing more than 6,700 county-maintained roads.

The Department of Public Works says crews prioritize main and collector roads first before moving on to residential streets. Residents who need assistance can call 311 to report unplowed roads.

Snow clean-up in Annapolis

Meanwhile, in the city of Annapolis, business owners are still working to clear snow and ice from sidewalks and storefronts.

While the city has suspended sidewalk clearing code enforcement for residents, commercial property enforcement is still in effect. That means business owners could receive warnings if sidewalks are not cleared.

Mayor Jared Littmann extended free parking at city garages until Sunday evening to allow more time for streets to be plowed and conditions to improve.

City officials say plowing efforts in Annapolis are now focused on neighborhood streets.

Annapolis residents whose roads have not yet been cleared can use the Report an Issue portal, email pubworks@annapolis.gov or call 410-260-2211 to make a report.