Anne Arundel County residents sue to stop Crownsville water tower construction

Neighbors in Crownsville are suing Anne Arundel County to stop construction of a 200-foot,1-million-gallon water tower planned for the Moose Lodge property off Crownsville Road.

The residents say they aren't arguing against the need for a water tower. They don't think this is the right place for one.

They told CBS News Baltimore that this lawsuit is their last-ditch effort.

"It's just way too close to the community," Crownsville resident Barbara Gill said.

Construction on the water tower is expected to be completed in 2028.

What does the lawsuit claim?

The lawsuit claims Anne Arundel County didn't follow the proper legal process when it decided on the Moose Lodge property as a place for the water town.

It alleges that the site doesn't match the county's adopted Water and Sewer Master Plan.

Dominic Prokop, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, didn't respond to CBS News Baltimore's requests for comment. But Gill said she supports the legal challenge.

"I think we should do everything we can to try to get it reversed," Gill said. "I don't know at this point if that's a possibility, but you don't know until you try."

Neighbors said they support improving the water system, but they worry the tower's size and location could hurt property values.

"For some reason, it's going to be 200 feet when every other water tower that I've seen around here is 100 feet," Gill said. "They keep telling us that the trees will grow, but the trees are not going to grow 200 feet to block it, and we're just concerned that it's going to impact the value of our homes here."

County says site is "most efficient and fiscally responsible option"

In a letter included with the lawsuit, Public Works Director Karen Henry says the Moose Lodge site is the most efficient and fiscally responsible option.

The new tower is meant to improve water pressure, reduce service disruptions and strengthen fire protection for Heritage Harbour, Henry said.

Gill says that doesn't apply to many nearby homeowners.

"We're on well," Gill said. "Most of the homes in this community except for along Crownsville Road are on well, so we're not going to benefit at all."