Anne Arundel County residents still cleaning up from last weekend's storms, brace for more

As strong storms roll through Maryland on Tuesday, some residents in Anne Arundel County are still cleaning up damage from last weekend's storms.

The county had more Severe Thunderstorm Warnings on Tuesday, with heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.

Storm cleanup continues in Riviera Beach

Riviera Beach was one of the Anne Arundel County neighborhoods that was hit hardest on Saturday.

A neighbor who still has a huge tree on top of his greenhouse told CBS News Baltimore that he is hopeful there won't be any more damage on Tuesday.

Daniel Sass said his neighbor's massive tree crashed through the fence during last weekend's strong storm and crushed the greenhouse he built.

He said the tree came dangerously close to falling onto the room where his mother sleeps.

The National Weather Service called Saturday's storm a straight-line wind event. The storm uprooted trees and knocked down power lines.

Some residents in Pasadena, Maryland, said they recently got their power back, while bracing for another round of storms.

Sass says he can handle the damage as long as his neighbors are safe.

"I kind of enjoy thunderstorms but when they get destructive and cost money for people or cause problems, it's not so fun," Sass said. "So I just hope everybody gets through it tonight safely."