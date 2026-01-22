Anne Arundel County Police find man and woman fatally shot inside home

A man and a woman were found shot to death inside an Anne Arundel County home on Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to the home in the 100 block of Harwood Road in Harwood, where the two were found dead, and a gun was found.

The crime scene was isolated to inside the home, and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

Anne Arundel County homicides

In 2025, Anne Arundel County police responded to 11 homicide victims, which was one more than the previous year.

The county had 12 homicide victims in 2023.

Earlier this month, 45-year-old Timothy Leslie Randolph, from Baltimore, died after a shooting in Odenton, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Annapolis Road, where the man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

That was Anne Arundel County's first homicide investigation in 2026.