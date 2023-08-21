Watch CBS News
Anne Arundel County officer charged in domestic assault

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An Anne Arundel County officer was charged with assault in connection with a domestic violence incident on Saturday, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Monday 

Officials said the incident happened in Baltimore. City police responded Saturday to a reported domestic assault. 

Police Officer First Class Tyrell Thomas, a 3-year veteran of the department, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. 

Thomas, who is assigned to the Bureau of Community Services, has been administratively suspended with pay pending an internal investigation, the department said. 

No details about the domestic incident itself were immediately available. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on August 21, 2023 / 12:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

