2 young children drown in private Maryland pools as temperatures heat up

Two young children in Maryland drowned in separate private pools over the weekend as summer temperatures heated up, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The first incident happened on Saturday, June 27. Crews were called to a community in Brooklyn Park, where they treated a young boy and took him to a local hospital, where he died.

On the following Sunday, June 28, first responders were called to a residential pool in the Pasadena area for a reported drowning. Another young boy was taken to a local hospital before he died.

Fire officials said the tragic incidents highlight the importance of water and pool safety, especially as summer gets underway and temperatures rise.

Officials recommend installing a fence with latching gates, keeping a life ring on hand, and ensuring a first aid kit is on the pool deck. Children should be enrolled in swimming lessons and should not be left to swim alone without an adult present, officials said.

Previous drownings

This is not the first time that first responders in Maryland have issued a warning about swimming safety.

In July 2025, a 25-year-old man was rescued from drowning at a neighborhood pool that had recently opened. A Baltimore Police helicopter crew carried out the dramatic rescue, landing in a nearby field before one of the members, a former lifeguard, provided life-saving aid.

In August 2025, a 36-year-old man drowned at a swim club in Baltimore County, sparking a nearly two-day recovery operation. The family of drowning victim Michael Randle called for the health department to review the Beaver Dam Swimming Club's permit. Randle's death marked the fourth drowning at the club since 2000, attorneys for the family said.

Tips to prevent drownings

A Maryland swim instructor shared the following tips to help parents prevent drownings: