Anne Arundel County man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder of his mother

BALTIMORE - An Anne Arundel County man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother in 2021.

Andrew Beavers, 26, was found guilty, in August 2023, of first-degree murder in the death of Juanita Koilpillai, whose body was located in a marshy area in Tracy's Landing.

"Despite having love and support, this defendant had assaulted his mother in the past and then ultimately ended her life," Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said. "His mother provided him with a place to live, a vehicle to drive, and only wanted the best for her son. This sentence holds him accountable for his actions and provides justice for Juanita's family and loved ones."

On July 25, 2021, Anne Arundel County police responded around 3:30 p.m. to the 6300 block of Genoa Road in Tracy's Landing after a man reported that he found blood inside the home of his girlfriend, Koilpillai, who was an accomplished cybersecurity executive.

While searching the home, police found blood in the master bedroom leading to outside the home. Officers followed the trail and located Koilpillai's body in a marshy area of the property, covered in grass and other debris.

The Chief Medical Examiner found Koilpillai died from multiple stab wounds and ruled the death a homicide. In total, Koilpillai suffered 65 defense wounds and 38 cutting and stab wounds.

A witness told investigators that Koilpillai had an adult son, Beavers, who had assaulted her in the past. Beavers, who was known to frequently drive his mother's car, was missing along with the vehicle.

On July 26, 2021, police located Beavers and the vehicle in Virginia. Police said Beavers had a fresh laceration to his hand, which was still bleeding. He offered no explanation for the injury.

Days later, DNA results showed a mixture of blood found on the suspected murder weapon was that of the victim and her son.

The judge found Beavers criminally responsible for the killing.