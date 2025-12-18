Proposal would make financial literacy a graduation requirement for Anne Arundel County students

By the 2026-27 school year, financial literacy could be a graduation requirement for all Anne Arundel County students, under a proposal from Superintendent Mark Bedell.

Students would be required to earn a half credit in financial literacy to graduate under the proposal, which would alter Policy IIC, graduation requirements.

"There is no question that the need to produce students who are financially literate is real," Bedell said. "Adults who are not financially literate cannot lead the global economy into which our students will enter."

The courses would focus on student loans, budget planning, maintaining and establishing credit, accrual of interest, credit cards, bank accounts, checking, and savings.

The district currently has one course that meets the Maryland Department of Education's financial literacy standards, officials said. District leaders will examine other courses to determine if they can be changed to meet state standards and expand opportunities for students.

The County Board of Education will discuss the proposal during three public meetings, as with other policy changes.

The board will accept public feedback before its meeting on Jan. 14, 2026. Comments can be sent to policycomments@AACPS.org.

Reducing required credits

Superintendent Bedell is also proposing to reduce the number of required graduation credits from 26 to 23, according to district leaders.

The change should provide additional resources for students and create flexibility for students to take advantage of the opportunities.

The state of Maryland and most nearby school districts require students to earn 22 credits to graduate.

"This is not about expecting less from our students," Bedell said. "This is about opening opportunities for them. The 23 credits is a floor, and other districts with similar requirements see many of their students surpassing the minimum."