Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman tests positive for COVID-19

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19, the county executive said Thursday.

In an emailed statement, Pittman said he took a PCR test Wednesday after experiencing cold symptoms earlier this week and testing negative twice with at-home tests. He said the results came back positive Thursday.

"I will be following CDC guidance and isolating to avoid exposing others," Pittman said. "Thankfully, I have been vaccinated and boosted -- twice -- and as a result, my symptoms are mild."

The county executive encouraged Marylanders to get vaccinated and boosted if they have not already done so.

"As much as we'd like to put COVID in the rearview mirror, the disease continues to affect our communities," Pittman said. "Your best protection against it is to get vaccinated and boosted."

News of Pittman's positive test comes as COVID infections and hospitalizations have rebounded in Maryland after reaching a low earlier this year. As of Thursday, 549 patients were hospitalized.