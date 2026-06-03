Anne Arundel County lifts sewer-related development moratorium

A months-long sewer capacity moratorium that halted more than 20 new developments in Anne Arundel County has been lifted.

In March, an immediate moratorium was enacted after the county reached peak capacity within the Baltimore City Sewer Service Area (SSA), specifically in areas that connect to the Baltimore County Patapsco Interceptor and the Sewage Pumping Station.

The SSA spans across much of northwest Anne Arundel County, including Hanover, Linthicum Heights, Pumphry, BWI Airport, and parts of Jessup.

Anne Arundel County says it will borrow unused wastewater capacity from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Otherwise, it would have taken years to build more capacity or divert sewage to another treatment facility.

A months-long sewer capacity moratorium that halted more than 20 new developments in Anne Arundel County has been lifted. CBS News Baltimore

County officials said the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) reviewed the airport's usage and plans for the next five years and feels comfortable loaning capacity to the county.

"BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is committed to being a good neighbor and a collaborative partner in Anne Arundel County," Maryland Aviation Administration Executive Director/CEO Shannetta Griffin said. "We are proud to help support our local economy by temporarily making excess sewer capacity available. This agreement is an opportunity to advance responsible infrastructure planning and development."

What's next?

Lifting the moratorium allows projects that are in the pipeline and ready to receive their allocations from the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works (DPW) to move forward.

County officials said three projects are ready to receive their allocations.

"Fully lifting this moratorium was the result of regional and intergovernmental cooperation that resulted in a capacity loan, using actual data to measure peak flow, and a major investment from our county in diverting flow away from the Patapsco Treatment Plant," Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said. "I want to thank the county staff who have been dedicated to finding a solution, Maryland Aviation Administration Executive Director/CEO Shannetta Griffin, Baltimore Mayor Scott, Baltimore County Executive Klausmeier, Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary McIlwain, and Governor Moore for working with us to identify a regional solution that allows us to protect the Patapsco River while continuing to deliver the housing and the jobs that our region depends on."

Anne Arundel sewage projects

Anne Arundel County said that DPW will work with developers on ways to optimize capacity and short-term peak flow storage solutions for individual projects.

The county has committed nearly $60 million of the DPW fund to divert wastewater flow from Baltimore City's Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant to Anne Arundel County facilities, building additional capacity for the region.

Officials said diversion alternatives are currently being evaluated, the plan will be completed in November 2026, and the design and construction are expected to be finished within four to five years.

Additionally, the county is working on upgrades to the Linthicum/Shipley Pumping Station, implement operational improvements to optimize flow management, and prioritize capital projects that improve infiltration and inflow.