Anne Arundel County man sentenced to 7 years for selling cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs

An Anne Arundel County man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for selling cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs, according to the Maryland State's Attorney's Office.

Investigators with the FBI identified Kelly Bowers, 36, as a member of the Newtowne drug trafficking organization in August 2022, according to court documents.

The group distributed drugs in the Annapolis area, court documents show.

Investigating a drug trafficking group

During the investigation, officials put wiretaps on the electronic devices of the drug trafficking members. Officials heard numerous conversations that allowed them to identify members of the group, including Bowers.

Multiple other members of the group also faced criminal charges, including:

Leonard Simms was sentenced to four years in July 2025

Amber Naylor was sentenced to time served in June 2025

Isiah Naylor pleaded guilty in May 2025

Raheem Allsup was sentenced to four years in May 2025

Keith Williams was sentenced to five years in November 2024

According to court records, Bowers served as one of Newtowne's main distributors. Officials recorded several calls between Bowers and his customers and his co-conspirators.

During their investigation, law enforcement officials also conducted surveillance and saw Bowers engaging in a drug transaction, court records show.

On November 27, 2023, Anne Arundel County police saw Bowers driving in Annapolis. Officers watched as Bowers conducted a sale with a known drug user.

Police then initiated a traffic stop, during which they recovered the drugs from the buyer, which later tested positive for cocaine, according to court records.

Cocaine was recovered from Bowers' vehicle, and fentanyl was found in his possession, according to court documents.

Drug trafficking bust

The wiretap eventually led federal officials to take down Bowers in January 2024, court records show.

Officials discovered that multiple vehicles and locations in and around Annapolis were being used by the Newtowne group. On January 25, 2024, officers executed search warrants on eight locations and four vehicles.

Drugs were recovered from three locations, and a firearm was recovered from the home of a co-conspirator, according to court documents.