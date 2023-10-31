Anne Arundel County couple collects Halloween costumes for children at emergency shelter

BALTIMORE - Thousands of children across our area will put on their Halloween costumes and go trick-or-treating all the while making childhood memories that last a lifetime.

It's an experience every child deserves, but not every child gets to have it because of circumstances outside of their control.

In Anne Arundel County, there's a community hoping to change that.

For many families, Halloween can be a stressful expense. But a couple in Severna Park ensures no child has to miss out.

"We've raised our kids in Anne Arundel County and one of the schools that our kids went to, they had to cancel the Halloween parade one year because not all of the kids had costumes," said Dawn Orso. "I thought, 'Every kid deserves something fun, a happy memory from their childhood like that."

Dawn Orso says she saw an opportunity to help make that happen when about seven years ago she read in the paper that a local charity called Sarah's House was looking for donated Halloween costumes.

"This is an easy thing that, can put a smile on a kid's face and most people in our area are running to the store picking up a Halloween costume and it's easy for them to pick up another one while they're there," Dawn Orso said.

Orso is the marketing director for her husband David Orso's real estate team in Severna Park.

She says she started putting up signs at their office, and in the first year, they collected about 150 new and gently used costumes.

"The kids were so happy and so excited," Orso said.

This year, the Orsos collected around 500. Dawn brought them to Sarah's House on Friday.

It's an emergency shelter where children make up more than half the population, according to volunteer resource manager Bruce Clopein.

"So many kids here, they're going through such traumatic experiences and having something that every kid enjoys," Clopein said. "That is a Halloween costume. To enjoy a Halloween party, I think is so critical."

Clopein said it means the world to the mothers, too.

"To know that they have this that's being managed by someone else to ensure that their kid has a wonderful Halloween, a wonderful experience, just like any other child," Clopein said. "I think it helps to normalize things during what is a very challenging time of their lives."

Sarah's House is putting on a Halloween trick-or-treat event for the children, and kids…and thanks to the Orsos and their community, every single children in attendance will have a costume to wear this year.

"It's really a small gesture of just being gracious to your neighbor," Dawn Orso said.

For more information about Sarah's House and how you can get involved in next year's drive, check out this website.