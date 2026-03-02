Anne Arundel County baseball trainer accused of sexual solicitation of a minor

A 55-year-old local baseball trainer in Anne Arundel County was arrested on charges of sexual solicitation of a minor, according to police.

Juan Francisco Palacios-Velazquez, who used a training facility in Anne Arundel County, has been charged with sexual solicitation of a minor, solicitation of child pornography, and child pornography – permitting sex subject.

Police began investigating Palacios-Velazquez in August 2025 after officers received a tip about a man who had been engaging online with a girl younger than 18 years old and allegedly exchanged photos with her.

During an executed search warrant, investigators found and seized several items of evidence. Police said the training facility was notified that Palacios-Velazquez was being investigated for child safety concerns.

Palacios-Velazquez was arrested on Friday, Feb. 27, and was released on his own recognizance on Monday, March 2.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call police at 410-222-4700.

Repeat child sex offender pleads guilty in Anne Arundel County

A repeat offender pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to committing more child sex abuse crimes in Anne Arundel County, according to the Office for the U.S. Attorney for Maryland.

Patrick McKernan, 45, from Pasadena, Maryland, persuaded and enticed a minor into sexual conduct.

Officials said that McKernan exploited the child for the purpose of producing visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct.

In November 2023, McKernan produced sexually explicit images of the minor and shared them on the internet. They were found on a website operated by the Tor Network, in a group messaging app related to child sexual abuse material, Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, said.

McKernan was previously convicted of possession of child sexual abuse material in 2016 in Anne Arundel County.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years and a maximum sentence of 50 years in federal prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, May 22.