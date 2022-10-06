Anne Arundel County announces $1M in nonprofit grants

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman joined the county's community foundation Thursday to announce $1 million in grant funds for nonprofits in the community.

The newly available grants, ranging between $10,000 and $50,000, will be awarded to nonprofits that posit solutions to this year's community needs report.

"Strengthening our nonprofit organizations strengthens our community as a whole," Pittman said. "I want to thank the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County and the entire nonprofit community for the work they have done to identify and address the critical needs of our residents as we recovered from the pandemic and the work we will continue to do where and when it is needed most."

American Rescue Plan Act funds are being used to finance the grants. The county said the grants may be used to support programs that provide critical services in the community.

"Priority will be directed to support community nonprofit organizations impacted by COVID-19 as they support vulnerable communities and communities who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," the county said.

All applicants must be Anne Arundel County 501(c)(3) nonprofits that serve communities within the county. Applications will be accepted through an online portal that goes live on Oct. 14.

For grant guidelines and application materials, click here.