Anne Arundel County animal shelter waives dog adoption fees

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control said it is over capacity for dogs, so it is waiving adoption fees in a bid to make some space.

The shelter has nearly 50 dogs, according to a slideshow of the dogs on their site.

The adoption fees are waived until March 31.

Animal Care and Control is at 411 Maxwell Frye Road in Millersville. It is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

During the shelter's open hours, the dog viewing gallery closes at 2 p.m. and on Wednesdays, it reopens from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the shelter's website.