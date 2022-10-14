Watch CBS News
Anne Arundel Co. officer charged with assault in Baltimore City

An officer with the Anne Arundel County Police Department was arrested on assault charges in Baltimore City.

Officer T. Thomas, a two-year member of the department, has been charged with second-degree assault.

Officer Thomas's police powers have been suspended, and he is working in an administrative role with pay, Anne Arundel Police confirmed.

October 14, 2022

