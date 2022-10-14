Anne Arundel Co. officer charged with assault in Baltimore City
An officer with the Anne Arundel County Police Department was arrested on assault charges in Baltimore City.
Officer T. Thomas, a two-year member of the department, has been charged with second-degree assault.
Officer Thomas's police powers have been suspended, and he is working in an administrative role with pay, Anne Arundel Police confirmed.
