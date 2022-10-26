Anne Arundel Co. doctor spreads awareness of lung cancer from hairdresser's chair

BALTIMORE - A doctor in Anne Arundel County uses her hairdresser's chair to spread awareness about lung cancer.

Dr. Sydney Barned, an internal medicine hospitalist at Anne Arundel Medical Center, learned last month that her lung cancer had progressed.

Now, she is working with the Lung Cancer Foundation to educate people about the disease.

Her conversation starts at the hairdresser.

"Anyone with lungs can get lung cancer," Dr. Barned said.

She shot a pilot video at her salon.

"A lot of the time people will talk to their hairdressers, their barbers, about things that are going on in their lives," Dr. Barned said.

The pilot video Dr. Barned filmed is a part of a national effort by the Lung Cancer Foundation to build awareness.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

"When I came to the hairdresser and I told them, we laughed, we cried and they made me feel better," Dr. Barned said. "If it is that me sharing my story with my hairdresser can save at least one person's life, that's important to me."