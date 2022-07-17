Anne Arundel church calls for solidarity in wake of racist graffiti

GAMBRILLS, Md. -- A church in Anne Arundel County is calling for unity after someone found racist graffiti on one of its doors.

Black community leaders came together at the Kingdom Celebration Center to condemn the vandalism. They asked the community to show solidarity by attending their Sunday service.

Many people are still in shock that their house of worship was the target of such a hateful message.

The church gives back to the community by feeding those individuals in need and giving children space to do their schoolwork.

Now, its members will continue spreading the message that love overpowers hate.

"We didn't respond with a hate message but rather with a love message," Kingdom Celebration Center Apostle Antonio Palmer.

And that message was overshadowed by unity and racial justice.

It's reassuring that we're doing the right thing, we're fighting the right fights, and we do preach a message of love," Kingdom Celebration Center Church elder Randy Curtis said.

Members of the church found the graffiti on Monday. They also found newspaper articles on the grass by the church.

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the racially motivated vandalism.

The Caucus of African-American Leaders NAACP, and the United Black Clergy of Anne Arundel County all condemned racism.

"It's kind of unfortunate that it happened on the church property here, that a vandal would come and do such a thing," Palmer said. "But in turn, this perhaps made way for us to say, 'OK, now it's really time for us to have these discussions.'"

Maryland Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Darryl Barns said that the group aimed to send the message that it is not afraid.

"We can win with love," Palmer said. "Love conquers all fear. Love can also dismantle hate."