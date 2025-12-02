Anne Arundel County residents speak out against proposed Chick-fil-A

Anne Arundel County residents are pleading to stop plans to build a Chick-fil-A near a busy highway on-ramp that would bump into a residential neighborhood.

They are taking their opposition to the county's board of appeals and the restaurant's attorneys on Tuesday, for what may be their final chance.

Anne Arundel County approved plans for a drive-thru-focused Chick-fil-A in a wooded area next to the CVS on Arnold Road and Route 2 in Arnold, Maryland, just before the ramp to U.S. 50.

Chic-fil-a said in a statement that the site was intentionally designed with traffic flow and safety in mind. The company said it is working with the county and residents to hear their concerns.

Neighbors testify against Chick-fil-A

Residents said the proposed location could create a traffic nightmare, and it would disrupt their quality of life.

Many people are expected to testify at Tuesday's hearing.

Mary Carkhuff said her street is often used as a cut-through to Annapolis whenever Route 2 is backed up. She believes the problem would worsen with the new Chick-fil-A in the neighborhood.

"When this road is busy, it's hard to get in, it's hard to get out of our property," Carkhuff said. "It's going to cause a lot of traffic and a lot of accidents."

Carkhuff also said the area is already overburdened with traffic, especially during the summer, being so close to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

An appeal and a petition

Joe Noble and Elizabeth Rossborg are among the neighbors leading the charge against the proposed Chick-fil-A drive-thru.

Rossborg, who lives less than 175 feet from the site, filed the appeal with Anne Arundel County Planning and Zoning.

"We have nothing against Chick-fil-A," Rossborg told WJZ in October. "We just don't think the scale of the project is appropriate for the size of the site."

A petition has hundreds of signatures, and many of them have already testified.

However, Carkhuff doesn't think the neighbors' concerns are being taken seriously.

"People matter, quality of life matters, and this seems like a pretty easy fix, that you don't put a high traffic generator in a predominantly residential neighborhood," Carkhuff said.

The environmental concerns

Chick-fil-A has said in a statement that its plans include adding landscaping and an additional forest conservation easement area.

Carkhuff said she's still concerned about the impact on the environment and on the surrounding neighborhood.

"This is a giant site, and it's going to do a lot of damage," Carkhuff said.