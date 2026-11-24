Annapolis leaders have decided to hire a recruitment firm to find the city's next police chief after several finalists for the job withdrew from consideration.

The plan was announced on Monday by Annapolis Mayor Jared Littman and City Manager Yolanda L. Lewis.

In February, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson was removed by Littman due to "differing approaches to management," the mayor said at the time. Jackson had served as chief since August 2019.

Last week, police chief candidate Demetrious T. Harris withdrew his name from consideration

In June, the city established a committee made up of residents and public safety officials that aimed to lead a community-driven selection process for a new police chief. That process led to the selection of three finalists for the job, but those choices did not end up accepting the position.

"The committee learned that residents wanted deep community engagement, transparency, and open communication in the next Annapolis Police Chief," said a news release issued by the city. "While the first phase produced three finalists, candidate withdrawals and alignment challenges left the city without a path to an immediate appointment."

Littman thanked the committee for its efforts and noted that the work of the group "will be carried forward to the recruiters, shortening the duration of the discovery phase of this process."

The city expects to select a recruitment firm by mid-December, according to City Manager Lewis.

After the recruitment company completes its process, a final list of finalists will be presented to the mayor and city manager. The city's charter gives the mayor the authority to make the final selection, with the nomination then put before the city council for approval.

Until the next phase of the selection process is completed, Acting Annapolis Police Chief Amy Miguez will continue to lead the department.

"The next chief deserves to be in a position where they are set up for long-term success," said Mayor Littman. "I believe that getting this right is more important than rushing to meet an imaginary deadline. I have full confidence in Acting Chief Miguez to continue leading the department while we finish the search."