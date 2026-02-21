Four injured after vehicle swerves onto sidewalk in Annapolis

Four adults were injured during a sidewalk collision that occurred in Annapolis on Saturday afternoon.

At 3:14 p.m., Annapolis police say they responded to reports of a car accident involving multiple pedestrians at Compromise Street heading towards the downtown area.

An investigation revealed that a vehicle was driving northbound on Compromise Street when it swerved off the road and hit four pedestrians walking on the sidewalk near St. Mary's Street.

When police units arrived, they found the four adults as well as the driver who remained at the scene of the crime.

Police say Emergency Medical Services rendered aid to two of the pedestrians, who sustained minor injuries.

The two other pedestrians were flown to a local shock trauma center for treatment of their injuries.

The driver was uninjured in the accident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Recent pedestrian-involved crashes in Maryland

In the past five years, Maryland saw a 23% increase in pedestrian-involved fatal crashes, according to data from the State Department of Transportation.

On Saturday morning, a 78-year-old pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Dundalk.

In October of 2025, Annapolis families assembled to call for drivers to slow down, following the death of an 11-year-old boy who was hit by a car while using a crosswalk on his way to school.

Additionally, on Tuesday morning, an 11-year-old child was struck by an SUV as school was letting out at Green Street Academy.

A video on social media showed the boy getting hit after he ran into the street to record a fight between several other children.