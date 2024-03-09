Annapolis running festival attracts over 3,200 competitors amidst wet weather

BALTIMORE -- The wet weather did not stop the second annual Annapolis Running Festival.

It brought out more than 3,200 competitors from more than 35 states.

Corrigan Sports Enterprises is hosting the Annapolis Running Festival for the second year in a row.

On the sideline cheering for her loved one is Cathelina Ha.

"This is my amazing boyfriend. Khalil Cunanan. This is his cousin, Renee Cunanan. And they are both running the 10k," Cathelina Ha told WJZ moments before her boyfriend crossed the finish line.

More than 3,000 runners hit the pavement at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium – including best friends, Courtney Lepore and Cyndi Phelps.

"We're kind of used to it at this point, because we're actually competitors, like we race against each other all the time. We're on the same team and stuff so we very much like bounce off of each other and help each other out,' said Courtney Lepore and Cyndi Phelps, participants at the Annapolis Running Festival.

Running and taking the scenic route through Annapolis.

"It was really nice. It was a really easy course and super pretty once you got to the buildings and the water," said Phelps.

A course featured for every runner, including a Half-Marathon, 10K, and the MedStar Health 5K.

The support goes beyond the race. All participants are running for a cause. Proceeds from the race go to charities such as Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails and Athletes Serving Athletes.

"This event has come together with a lot of different people here within Annapolis to create a really successful property for charity partners, economic impact for the tourism folks, and the running community as a whole," said Ryan Corrigan with Corrigan Sports Enterprises.

"We run together for camaraderie. One of our mottos is no woman left behind so we wait for each other at the finish line so we can cheer each other as we come through to encourage each other in our fitness goals," one participant told WJZ.

Taking it all one step at a time.

"I think it's more about the mentality. They woke up really early this morning. They got out of here, but they joined like the hundreds of other people that are also running and just doing something really good for themselves. And they'll look back on this day and they'll be so proud of themselves and I proud of them too," said Ha.

Those who wish to learn more about the festival can do so by visiting here.