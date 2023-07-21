Annapolis recieves $225K for water access projects

BALTIMORE—The City of Annapolis Harbormaster's office received $225,000 from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to make water access improvements at the state capital's waterfront.

The three waterway improvement funds of $75,000 grants will pay for engineering, design and dredging that would benefit the general boating public, Annapolis officials said.

The locations being improved are:

Fourth Street, which will focus on improving a failing fixed wooden pier,

Shipwright Street, for replacement of a failing bulkhead and floating dock accessible via gangway

Hawkins Cove, which will focus on dredging a channel to provide access to the pier that will be reconstructed at the cove

Other DNR grants for the harbormaster project include a grant for a mobile, remove derelict vessels & debris from the city waters, along with a grant to cover fuel supplies and hourly salaries for seasonal workers.