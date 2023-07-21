Watch CBS News
Annapolis recieves $225K for water access projects

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE—The City of Annapolis Harbormaster's office received $225,000 from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to make water access improvements at the state capital's waterfront.

The three waterway improvement funds of $75,000 grants will pay for engineering, design and dredging that would benefit the general boating public, Annapolis officials said. 

The locations being improved are:

  • Fourth Street, which will focus on improving a failing fixed wooden pier, 
  • Shipwright Street, for replacement of a failing bulkhead and floating dock accessible via gangway 
  • Hawkins Cove, which will focus on dredging a channel to provide access to the pier that will be reconstructed at the cove

Other DNR grants for the harbormaster project include a grant for a mobile, remove derelict vessels & debris from the city waters, along with a grant to cover fuel supplies and hourly salaries for seasonal workers.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 12:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

