Annapolis recieves $225K for water access projects
BALTIMORE—The City of Annapolis Harbormaster's office received $225,000 from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to make water access improvements at the state capital's waterfront.
The three waterway improvement funds of $75,000 grants will pay for engineering, design and dredging that would benefit the general boating public, Annapolis officials said.
The locations being improved are:
- Fourth Street, which will focus on improving a failing fixed wooden pier,
- Shipwright Street, for replacement of a failing bulkhead and floating dock accessible via gangway
- Hawkins Cove, which will focus on dredging a channel to provide access to the pier that will be reconstructed at the cove
Other DNR grants for the harbormaster project include a grant for a mobile, remove derelict vessels & debris from the city waters, along with a grant to cover fuel supplies and hourly salaries for seasonal workers.
