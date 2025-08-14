New Annapolis program teaches children in underserved communities how to sail

New Annapolis program teaches children in underserved communities how to sail

New Annapolis program teaches children in underserved communities how to sail

A new program in Annapolis is giving children from underserved communities the chance to learn how to sail, and showing them the Chesapeake Bay is theirs to enjoy.

The "From Swimming to Sailing" Youth Empowerment Program, launched this summer by the nonprofit 2-CM Dreams, welcomed eight young sailors for a week of on-the-water learning, mentorship, and fun at the Annapolis Sailing School.

Confidently sailing

On their first day, 10-year-old Logan Abany and 11-year-old Brittany Diaz weren't sure what to expect.

"Pretty nervous," Logan admitted.

"At first it was scary, but now that we've been out here for a couple of days, I'm not that scared," Brittany said.

A few days in, both were confidently steering sailboats through Annapolis waters.

"I've just seen the confidence and the team building and the excitement," said Jeanette Duncan, Vice President of 2-CM Dreams.

"It allows you to have that freedom," said Gregory Gwaltney, the Senior Environmental Scientist with Blacks of the Chesapeake.

About the "From Swimming to Sailing" program

The program was designed to give children from underserved communities their first real access to the Bay. Local businesses, nonprofits, and private citizens stepped up to cover the costs of the camp.

"Everybody chipped in," Duncan said.

Local restaurants, including Main and Market, provided meals.

"To contribute to them learning how to sail and be on the water and become skippers, it's a lifelong sport that kids should be able to enjoy," said Main and Market V.P. Evie Turner.

Blacks of the Chesapeake and the Annapolis Police Department played key roles in making the program happen.

"You couldn't help but notice the smiles on these kids. They were just exuberant," Gwaltney said.

"We realize that a lot of our youth live in communities that are surrounded by water, and they don't have the opportunities to actually get out and explore this," said Cpl. Jamal Davis, with the Annapolis Police Department.

What did the campers learn?

Throughout the week, campers learned everything from boat safety to sailing techniques.

"We learned how to rig the boat and de-rig the boat," Brittany said.

"Tacking and driving," said Logan.

For Duncan, the goal is to expand the program so more kids can participate.

"The fact that these kids who never even had access to the water… now they're having fun sailing — and they want to come back next year," she said.

Business and private citizens looking to help sponsor a sailor next summer can visit this website.